Here’s how Salman Khan REACTED when sister Arpita Khan introduced beau Aayush Sharma

Bollywood icon Salman Khan’s sister Arpita got hitched to actor Aayush Sharma in 2014. The happy couple has two kids, Ayat and Ahil Sharma. A while back, Salman Khan reminisced about the time when Arpita introduced Aayush to the family as the man she wanted to marry, and co-incidentally he was the same person with whom Sohail Khan wished to do a movie. The whole affair came as a pleasant surprise to the ‘Dabangg’ actor and he reacted in a sporting manner.

In a talk with Indian Express, Salman said that they were doing a movie that was aimed for him, however, he passed the offer since he was a bit old for the role. The movie was titled ‘My Punjabi Nikaah’. “So Sohail came to me saying that they are planning to look for somebody else. Sohail then told me that he has seen this guy at the gym and thinks he is ideal for the character,” Salman informed. Salman told the interviewer that after two days, he asked Sohail to sign the said guy, however, Sohail informed that Aayush had been skipping gym for the last few days. “He used to be regular and then suddenly we couldn’t find him,” Salman said.

Salman shared how Arpita broke the news to him and said, "Then one day Arpita called. I stay just one floor below her, but since she called us, we all went to meet her.” He explained that he and his family saw the boy standing next to his sister and it was someone who was familiar to them. “And then Arpita said, ‘Dad, I want to marry him.’ I asked her if he is the guy from the gym, she said yes.” Salman told that he asked Sohail if it was the same person whom he had in mind for his movie. When Sohail responded in affirmative, Salman had set his mind. So I told him, ‘ab toh main free mein film banaunga (I’ll make the film for free with him)’," he added.

On the work front, Salman Khan last appeared in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. His next, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is set to make its theatrical release on 25 November after a long wait. This will mark the first collaboration of Salman Khan with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

