Here’s how Sara Ali Khan prepped for her 25th birthday while enjoying 4 AM drive to Goa; Watch

While Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, she was next seen in films such as Simmba and Love Aaj Kal.

On August 13, 2020, Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 25th birthday in Goa with brother and mother Amrita Singh. From cutting cakes at midnight to partying with Ibrahim and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan’s quarter century birthday was indeed memorable. And today, we got our hands on a video of Sara Ali Khan, which was perhaps recorded when she was on her way to Goa, and in the video, Sara Ali Khan is seen using a sheet mask and is seen making some goofy expressions and alongside the video, the caption read, “4 am rides with this crazy child..” Well, we totally agree that Sara Ali Khan is a crazy baby.

On her birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, , to Kiara Advani and others, a host of B-town stars wished Sara Ali Khan on social media but it was clearly Bebo’s birthday wish that had our instant attention as Kareena shared a childhood photo of Sara with her ‘abba’ and wished Sara by asking her to eat a lot of pizzas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was shooting in Varanasi for Atrangi Re, and since the shooting was stalled due to the pandemic, the makers are all set to being the shooting again, and reports suggest that the shooting of Atrangi Re will resume in October. If reports are to be believed, the cast and crew of Atrangi Re will follow a shooting schedule across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai. Besides Atrangi Re, Sara will also be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. Also, yesterday, it was being reported that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have unfollowed each other on Instagram and if this is true, it put to rest all their dating rumours.

