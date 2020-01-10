Here’s how Sara Ali Khan REACTED to dad Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman trailer; Check it out

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share her take on Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F’s trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman. Check it out.

It has just been a day to the launch of and Alaya F’s trailer launch of Jawaani Jaaneman and it has already become the talk of the town. The trailer showcased Saif in a fun and cool avatar of a man who is unaware of his daughter until she shows up on his door pregnant with her boyfriend’s child. While it received a thumbs up from everyone, Saif’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan also expressed how she felt about Jawaani Jaaneman trailer in her own fun manner.

Sara took to Instagram to share the link of Saif’s film’s trailer and also wrote that she thought of it to be cool and new. Sara shared the poster of the film and captioned it as, “Cool, New, Fantastic,’ with emoticons. Sara often praises her father’s work on social media and many times in interviews too, the Aaj Kal actress has lauded Saif’s work. Saif too has always wished Sara the best and in a recent interview, mentioned that he is happy that she will be seen in the second part of his film, Love Aaj Kal.

The film Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is produced by Pooja Entertainment; Black Knight Films; Northern Lights Films. It also stars Tabu in a special role. The trailer left netizens impressed as after a long time, Saif will be seen doing a different sort of role on the big screen. Jawaani Jaaneman will also feature a song ‘Ole Ole’ which is a remake of Saif’s own track from his earlier film Yeh Dillagi. Jawaani Jaaneman will hit the screens on January 31, 2020.

