Here’s how Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are indulging in ‘gyan exchange’ to eat healthy food amid quarantine

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. But, that doesn’t stop them from eating healthy while being at home and we have proof. Check it out.

For celebs, the Coronavirus lockdown means no gym sessions and hence, most of them are indulging in home workouts. Some stars are even opting to eat healthy and speaking of this, and Mira Rajput have found the perfect solution to stay healthy amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. A few days back, Shahid and Mira made it a point to join a virtual workout session with their gym trainer over video call and now, they are also taking tips from their nutritionist over a call.

Recently, Shahid and Mira’s nutritionist Pooja Makhija shared a photo collage while talking to both of them over video call. The Kabir Singh star and his wife seemed to be taking tips to eat healthy amidst the Coronavirus lockdown and home quarantine. In the photo, we can see Shahid smiling and talking to his nutritionist while in other half of the picture, Mira is seen taking tips from Pooja. Well, it seems that the power couple is doing their bit to stay safe at home but also are making sure they stay fit.

When PM Modi announced the Coronavirus lockdown, Shahid took to social media and urged his fans to stay at home and adhere to the government rules. The Kabir Singh star has been extremely active on social media amidst the lockdown and often has engaged on ‘Ask Me’ sessions on Instagram and Twitter. Now, being fitness lovers, Shahid and Mira are using technology to maintain social distancing yet workout and stay healthy. And, we’re sure that their fans are loving this.

Check out Shahid and Mira’s photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen in Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey. In the same, Shahid will be seen as a cricketer. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur are also a part of it. The shooting was recently cancelled amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and Shahid headed to Mumbai post that. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Jersey is produced by Aman Gill, Allu Aravid and Dil Raju and is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

