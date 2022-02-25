Here’s how Shahid Kapoor’s co-stars Mrunal Thakur & Kiara Advani wished him on his birthday

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani made for an amazing on-screen Jodi in their movie Kabir Singh. Their sizzling chemistry was so loved by the audiences that they would not mind seeing them in yet another movie. Well, today is Shahid’s birthday and his co-star took to her Instagram stories to wish the birthday boy. Not only his Kabir Singh actress but also his upcoming movie Jersey’s leading lady took to her Instagram handle to wish the actor and we bet you would be left confused wondering as to who Shahid looks better with?

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiara Advani shared a still from their movie Kabir Singh. In the picture, Shahid Kapoor clad in a black jacket can be seen hugging his Preeti with a smile on his face. This picture will surely bring back memories from Kabir Singh in your mind. Sharing this picture, Kiara wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday SK. Chalo lets find a good script for us soon.” On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur posted a cute selfie with Shahid Kapoor and wrote, “A star was born today! Happy Birthday @shahidkapoor. Thank you for being a kick ass co-star and a kick ass friend! Continue to shine more and more and more every day! Love hugs and goofiness to you, always!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor had recently teased all his fans by posting a picture of him along with his wife Mira Rajput from a shooting set. It seems like the couple is working on a new project. He also has the release of his upcoming movie Jersey in the pipeline. He will be seen opposite Mrunal Thakur in that. It is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu movie that stars Nani in the lead role.

