Here’s how Shahid Kapoor spends time with Mira Rajput and their kids Misha and Zain on the sets of Jersey; PIC

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the cutest couples on the block. These two never fail in setting couple goals. Mira is quite active on social media and often gives us all a glimpse of her daily life. She also keeps sharing pictures of their kids and makes all the fans go aww. Well, the actor is currently promoting his film Jersey which is all set to release in a couple of days. Sharing a glimpse of the sets, Mira shared two pictures that showed how did they spend time together as a family.

In the first picture that Mira Rajput shared we can see Shahid Kapoor clad in a black and grey jacket that he paired with olive green pants and white shoes holding his daughter Misha who seemed to be jumping. The Kabir Singh actor held his daughter with both his hands and she is looking down as she appears to be in mid-air. In the next picture, we can see Mira Rajput with her son who seems to be interesting in the cricket kit kept in front of him.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Jersey. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. The movie was about to release on April 14 but got pushed a week ahead. Now, it will hit theatres on April 22. To note, this is the second time, Shahid starrer Jersey got postponed. Earlier, it was slated to release in December last year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got postponed. In addition to this, the actor has been on a promotional spree for a couple of weeks now and is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film along with Mrunal Thakur.

ALSO READ: Mira Kapoor swoons over hubby Shahid Kapoor's intense look, calls him ‘Grand Latte Extra Hot’