Here’s how Sonam Kapoor broke her pregnancy news to parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor

Ever since Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy, her father, actor and grandfather to-be Anil Kapoor is on cloud nine. While Sonam has been spending time away in London with husband Anand Ahuja ahead of her delivery, her dad revealed how the mommy-to-be broke the news of her pregnancy to her parents. During the promotions of his recently released film JugJugg Jeeyo, ETimes asked him a few questions that led to his wife Sunita Kapoor and he getting to know the good news of being on the way to becoming grandparents.

To this, Anil Kapoor responded saying Sonam had called Sunita and broken the good news. "I was sitting right there. I also spoke to Sonam. I felt very happy. I got teary-eyed," he added. Meanwhile, a few days ago, Anil spoke to the media about how he felt upon learning about the news of Sonam's pregnancy. Calling it a 'beautiful thing', the Welcome actor went on to express that he felt 'emotional and happy' when he got the news of Sonam's pregnancy. He also shared the kind of mom he didn't want Sonam to be. The Juggjug Jeeyo actor said, "These days, moms are a little overprotective. When I overhear things from my wife, I feel you should not be too protective," India Today reported.

To note, Sonam and Anand had announced their pregnancy in March this year with a sweet post that read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you, the couple wrote."

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in Raj Mehta directorial JugJugg Jeeyo. The film is produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The flick released in theatres on June 24.

Apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, the actor will be seen in Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles. He will also be seen in Animal, which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy and will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra.