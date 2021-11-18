Here’s Kareena Kapoor Khan’s secret behind her drive to thrive in the film industry for 21 years

Kareena Kapoor has essayed a variety of roles in her career from Geet Dhillon in Jab We Met to the iconic Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Through the course of her career, Kareena has shown different sides to her personality through her impeccable performances on screen and gained a massive following across the globe. As the actress completed 21 years in the film industry, Kareena revealed the secret behind her drive which made her thrive in the field for years.

Speaking to Filmfare in an exclusive interview, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress said, “I know it’s been 21 years but I know there’s going to be another 21 because I’m confident about it. I know I have to make it happen. It’s my way of sending out a message to all women that confidence can take you places.”

Needless to say, Kareena has established herself as an empowered woman who serves as an inspiration for many out there. Over the years, she has motivated the audience with her joyful, serious, and impactful characters as well. And now Kareena is all set to be seen on screen with yet another powerful performance. She will appear in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and it is slated to release on Valentine's Day. Reportedly, the release date may be changed as several speculations about it have been coming in. Besides this, Kareena also will be producing a film with Ekta Kapoor. It will be directed by Hansal Mehta.