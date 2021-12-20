Here’s the key reason why Dhanush chose ‘Atrangi Re’ to return to Hindi cinema

The much-awaited movie ‘Atrangi Re’ starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush is close to its release date. The trailer of the movie has already left fans excited. ‘Atrangi Re’ marks Dhanush’s first Hindi-language movie in six years. In a recent interview with PTI, the actor revealed the key reason why he chose ‘Atrangi Re’ to return to Hindi cinema.

Dhanush said, "I want to be a part of good beautiful stories like how 'Atrangi Re' is an interesting film. For a film to happen there a lot of factors that work and everything should fall in place. With this film, I hope I am able to satisfy the expectations of my fans here."

Speaking about the key reason he chose this film to return to Hindi cinema, was Aanand L Rai, who is also a good friend. "I love Aanand L Rai's sensibilities. He looks into your soul and finds the right chords. He is a brilliant technician. When it is Aanand I know, I can trust him blindly, follow him and let him do his magic. He has never disappointed me,” Dhanush said.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dhanush said ‘Atrangi Re’ was a 'really difficult film' and he has 'worked hard' for it. "It's a very interesting film to be in. We had a great time shooting for Atrangi Re but equally we had to work really hard because it was really a difficult film to make and you can see, we have got it very much right,” he had said.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films. Atrangi Re is a cross-cultural romantic comedy. The film will release on 24 December on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

