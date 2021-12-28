Here’s Ranveer Singh’s take on Deepika Padukone earning more than him when they met

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and their massive fan following comes with their hard work over the years. The actors have several times shared the screen space and given some massive hits too. Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Ranveer Singh opened up on being a secure actor despite Deepika Padukone being a bigger star and earning more than him when they first met.

Speaking to Film Companion said, “I feel good when people tell me that I allowed the other actor to shine. That’s just who I am. I can’t be any other way. I have always been this secure person. I feel very happy for my wife when she achieves. There’s nobody prouder than me.”

Ranveer even spoke about his dream of becoming an actor being fulfilled. “Ten years down, I still can’t believe I’m an actor. I wake up every day in disbelief that I am a Hindi film hero. And coming from that, if you don’t approach a film, a character or a collaborative creative process with honesty, it will show. If you do, that too will show. It’s when the ensemble shines that the film gets elevated. I can’t think of approaching it in any other way,” the new host said.

Talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared the same screen space in 83. Ranveer will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. He also has Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus. Whereas, Deepika will be working on Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.