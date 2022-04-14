Here’s a recap of Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s New York diaries as they are all set to wed

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding festivities have begun and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the big fat wedding. Social media handles are buzzing with photographs of the guests arriving at the couple’s pre-wedding festivities. The couple, who has been dating each other for several years will be tying the knot on April 14 in the presence of friends and family. The preparations for their big day began some time ago and the security at the venue has been beefed up.

One of the B-town biggest weddings has got everyone excited. While Ranbir and Alia gear up for their new life, we take you back to their New York trip. Alia Bhatt often visited the US to spend quality time with beau Ranbir’s father and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor while he was undergoing treatment there. The couple even bonded with each other's family members and rang in New Year together. Many pictures of the couple made rounds online and left fans excited back then. We take you down memory lane with these adorable pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir from New York.