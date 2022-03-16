Here’s the truth behind Anushka Sharma reuniting with Aamir Khan for a project

Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma’s cute chemistry in PK was loved by all and fans would be more than happy to see them reunite on the silver screen. Since morning, the rumours mills have been buzzing with a piece of big news about these two superstars reuniting soon for a film. Well, since then fans have been jumping with joy. But, we have got the entire truth about this news. Sometime back Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that the PK actor is in talks with RS Prasanna regarding a film that would be an official adaptation of the 2018 Spanish classic Campeones. Now the reports say that the NH10 actress was approached to play the lead in this project.

Reportedly it is said that RS Prasanna has started preparations for this film and Aamir Khan has given his approval to proceed with the pre-production. It is also said that Anushka Sharma has given her verbal nod for the film and is soon likely going to sign on the dotted line once the final narration happens. But contrary to this a trade source has told Pinkvilla, “Aamir and Anushka’s reunion is definitely highly awaited but unfortunately it’s not happening this time! That’s for certain. So, this is just industry gossip.” The trade source further said that currently, Anushka is only focusing on Chakda ‘Xpress.

Meanwhile, talking about Anushka Sharma’s comeback movie Chakda ‘Xpress, it is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka is currently prepping hard to ace her cricket skills to play the role of Jhulan with perfection. She was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Talking about Aamir Khan, he would be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. This film is an official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.