Here’s what Abhishek Bachchan has to say on dad Amitabh Bachchan declaring him his ‘uttaradhikaari’

Bollywood actor, Abhishek Bachchan is a doting son to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan declared his son Abhishek his ‘uttaradhikaari’ (heir) quoting his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem. He had posted a link to Abhishek’s upcoming film Dasvi trailer, and along with it he wrote, "Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge (My son, you won't become my heir by virtue of being my son. Those who will be my heir, will be my sons). --Harivansh Rai Bachchan." The actor further declared, "Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya to keh diya (You will be my heir. I have said it.)."

Now, in a recent interview with Etimes, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about the same and said, “Well, I don't know, any individual, an actor or any other professional, as and when they're recognised, let alone praised by their idol or their hero, it’s not going to make their life. So I'm in a similar situation. I've always said I do what I do to make my family proud, to know that they have not only seen my work, but also recognise the effort put into it, and appreciate it.”

To note, Big B in his post had further added, “The greatest joy for a Father is to witness the achievements of his children .. to savour the glory they bring to his name .. to be in the recognition as the Father of Abhishek, rather the other way round .. and Abhishek sums it up for me”.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to appear in Dasvi directed by Tushar Jalota. The film also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Khaira in the lead and will be releasing on April 7 this year.

