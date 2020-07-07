  1. Home
Here’s what Abhishek Bachchan said when asked about working in a film with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan and post Breathe, Abhishek will be seen in The Big Bull, Ludo and Bob Biswas.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have shared screen space in films such as Guru, Dhoom 2, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, among others and they both continue to be one of the most loved both, on-screen and off-screen couples. Now as we speak, Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his debut digital project, Breathe: Into the Shadows, and during an interview, when Abhishek was asked about working with wifey Aishwarya Rai, he said that they don’t want to do a project just for the sake of it.

As much as we want to see Aishwarya and Abhishek romance on screen, we are sure that the couple, too, would want to create magic yet again on screen for their fans, however, Abhishek said that they would surely work together but only if the subject interests them. Abhishek said that what is wonderful about Aishwarya and him is the plain fact that they manage to demarcate the personal and professional. “We’ve never thought of doing a project just for the sake of both us coming together. It is something that has to creatively satisfy the needs of each individual artistes. It’s always about ‘here’s something really good and interesting’. It entirely depends on what the subject is.”

Although reports suggested that Abhishek and Aishwarya were to reunite on screen for Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun, however, the project didn’t work out. On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and post Breathe, Abhishek will be seen in The Big Bull, Ludo and Bob Biswas.

