Here’s what Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are advising the younger generation; Do not miss their PDA

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples on the block. These two never fail in setting couple goals. Although they are not too active on social media there are times when they post pictures with each other and melt the hearts of their fans. Well, today too the couple’s cute PDA on social media grabbed all our attention. Anushka shared a picture of an old man who held a board with a cute message for the younger generation and tagged her hubby. Virat had a cute reaction to it.

In the picture that Anushka Sharma shared on her Instagram stories, the old man held a whiteboard on which it was written ‘Advice for the younger generation: Find someone to love and keep on loving them.’ Anushka tagged Virat Kohli on her story. Virat Kohli reported this picture and tagged the PK actress with a heart emoji. Isn’t this too cute?

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has stepped away from Clean Slate Productions to focus on her first love 'acting.' She is currently shooting for Chakda Xpress. The actress is making a comeback on the silver screen after a hiatus of almost 3 years. Her last film was Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will be portraying the character of Jhulan Goswami on the big screen for which she is training quite hard. The film will release on Netflix. On the other hand, Virat is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022.

