Here’s what Bappi Lahiri’s family is planning to do with Disco King’s gold collection

Bappi Lahiri left a deep void with his untimely demise at the age of 69 on 15 February. The 'Disco King', who enthralled millions with his voice for several decades, was cremated on February 17 at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. The singer’s family and son Bappa immersed his ashes in the Ganges in Kolkata on March 3.

Now, in an interview with India Today, Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa informed that gold for his father was not just a fashion statement but a lucky charm . From Vatican City to Hollywood, Bappi Lahiri collected gold pieces from around the world.

Bappa also went on to reveal that his father also had a spiritual connection with gold. He shared, “He never travelled without it. Even if it was a 5 am flight, he would wear all the gold. It was like his temple and his power, he was spiritually connected with it. So we are going to preserve it. That was his most favourite thing. We want people to see his things, so we might put them in a museum. He had a collection of shoes, sunglasses, hats, watches, and jewellery which he loved and we would love to showcase it.”

The Disco King's son Bappa Lahiri had issued a statement soon after his demise that read, “With great sadness we announce the loss of my father Shri Bappi Lahiri ( Bappi Da). Please keep him in your prayers. He will always be amongst us though the immortal legacy of music, cheer and happiness he has left behind. Bappa Lahiri." Bappi Lahiri is survived by two children - a son, Bappa Lahiri, and a daughter, Rema Lahiri.

Also Read: Bappi Lahiri felt he deserved Padma Bhushan more than anybody else, reveals son Bappa