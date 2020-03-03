Here’s what Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla has to say when asked about his marriage plans; FIND OUT

Sidharth Shukla was asked during a live chat about his marriage plans and the Bigg Boss 13 contestant had said that he needs to find a girl first to get married.

After being locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house for nearly four months, Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner, and yesterday, Sidharth Shukla went live on Instagram to interact with his fans. although in the past, Sidharth has admitted to not being active on social media but it was nice to see the actor interacting live with his fans.

During the live chat, it came as no surprise when a fan asked Sidharth about his marriage plans, and the actor didn’t evade the question as he said that, “Shaadi ke bare main kya bataun, Shaadi ke liye log chahiye hote hai,” adding, “ab Sheila toh hun nahi ki khud se pyaar karunga….” Thereafter, another fan asked Sidharth Shukla about the guest list for his wedding, and the actor said, “Haan karunga, pehle hone to do, koi milne toh do….” Well, looks like, fans are way too obsessed with Sidharth Shukla’s marriage, and if we ask #Sidnaaz fans, we are sure they’d want Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth to marry each other.

Interestingly, during his live chat, Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Devoleena, also asked Sidharth about his marriage and to this, Sid said, “Nahi yaar Devoleena, abhi tak koi shaadi ke liye nahi mili. Teri nazar main koi hai toh bata mereko….” Post the show, Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill met on the sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge wherein Sidharth had come to surprise Shehnaaz Gill and during the live chat, Sidharth revealed that he has given his grey shorts to Shehnaaz.

Check out Sidharth Shukla's post here:

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Arti Singh on relationship with Sidharth Shukla, friendship with Rashami Desai & more

Credits :Instagram

Read More