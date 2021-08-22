Here’s what Captain Vikram Batra's father feels about Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah

The recently released Captain Vikram Batra biopic, Shershaah starring and Kiara Advani, has won a lot of appreciation. The Vishnuvardhan directorial has managed to entertain and engage the audience by portraying the real life event in the most interesting manner. Recently, Captain Vikram Batra’s parents- Mr. Giridhar Lal Batra and Mrs. Kamal Kanta Batra spoke about the movie and their brave son.

In an interview with ETimes, father of Captain Vikram Batra expressed his feelings about his son’s biopic and said ‘Shershaah’ was well-made. He even applauded Sidharth and Kiara for doing a great job in the film. “Shershaah is a very nice, well-made film. I think Sidharth and Kiara have done a very good job. Sidharth's entry is very nice as well. Vishnuvardhan has directed it very well,” said Mr Batra.

When asked about how they got to know about a film being planned on her son, Mrs Batra said that they received a call from the makers of 'Shershaah' and took their permission. They also visited them and discussed the film.

“It was Mr Shabbir Boxwalla who first came up with this idea. He is a co-producer on the film; he met me and discussed it at length. I shared with him things about Vikram’s childhood, school, college, joining the Army and the war-period. After that, he approached Dharma Productions to produce the film along with him. That's how came in,” Mr Batra gave further details to the leading daily.

Captain’s parents added that they were happy with the choice of casting Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for the film.

