Here’s what Dharmendra has to say on Bobby Deol's latest post about his ‘favourite place’

Bobby Deol made a promising debut in the film industry with Barsaat in 1995. He is known for his stellar performances in films like Soldier, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. Bobby Deol is now gearing up to share the screen space with dad Dharmendra in Apne 2. The film will also feature Sunny Deol. Besides that, the actor has also gained a massive following on social media and loves to keep his fans updated. Speaking of which, on Wednesday, the Aashram actor revealed his "favourite place" with his fans via a video on Instagram.

In the video, Bobby Deol is walking down a beautiful path that has trees and bushes on the sides. With a beaming smile on his face, Bobby tells his fans, "I love these trees." Sharing the clip, the actor's wrote, "My favourite place to be” in the caption along with a hashtag "Nature." Soon after the star posted the video, his father and the veteran actor Dharmendra commented, "Love you, Bobby. Keep it up." Scores of fans also bombarded the comment section. Many of them dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Bobby’s video comes a week after he dropped a picture with his wife and son Aryaman. With the photo, he wrote, “Back to University. Miss you already. Love you Aryaman.” Recently, the actor celebrated one year anniversary of his web series Aashram. He wrote, "Sometimes a journey takes you to a memorable destiny. Aashram is one such trip that took me to the undiscovered and I can't wait to take the journey forward."

