Here’s what distracted Mira Rajput from Shahid Kapoor while she was on video call with him; Find out

Mira Rajput is quite active on social media and fans love to see her post her stunning pictures. She often shares a glimpse of what is going on in her life and there are some lucky days when we even get to see Shahid Kapoor’s pictures or videos on her handle. Well, we all know that these two share a great bond and there is no denying this fact, but yet there can be things that this star wife loves more than her husband and that is capable enough to distract her even when Shahid is with her. Today, Mira shared a sunkissed selfie of her and revealed what distracted her when she was on a video call with her hubby.