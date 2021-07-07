  1. Home
HERE’s what happened when Taapsee Pannu DM’d ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr; Details Inside

On a promotional spree for Haseen Dillruba with Vikrant Massey. Taapsee Pannu revealed she once messaged Robert Downey Junior on social media. Scroll to see what happened next.
10340 reads Mumbai
Taapsee Pannu DM'd Robert Downey Junior HERE’s what happened when Taapsee Pannu DM’d ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr; Details Inside
Taapsee Pannu recently appeared in the direct to digital release called ‘Haseen Dillruba’ alongside Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. On July 6, she shared a promotional video for the film where she was taking a lie detector test with Vikrant. Lie detector is an important part of the narrative in the film. Both of them are revealing interesting facts about themselves and each other through the test. At one point, when asked, Taapsee revealed that she has once messaged the Avengers star Robert Downey Junior, who has amassed a tremendous fan following worldwide by playing a superhero. 

Taapsee Pannu was asked by Vikrant if she has ever slid into someone’s DM who does not follow her and she said ‘yes’. Taapsee goes onto say that the person was Robert Downey Junior and she messaged him though did not get any reply back. She said, "So, I DM'd Robert Downey Jr and no one replied. I was like I have more followers than you also!" However, she did not mention on which platform she sent him the message. Taapsee and Downey Jr have accounts on Twitter and Instagram. Taapsee in the past has also praised Robert Downey Junior and has mentioned that she is a big Iron Man fan. 

Take a look at the post:

Further in the video, Taapsee asked Vikrant if he Googles himself frequently to which Vikrant replied by saying no and the alarm on the lie detector started to buzz. Apart from Taapsee and Vikrant, the film also stars Harshvardhan Rane in a pivotal role. The film premiered on July 2. Though the film was scheduled for a September 2020 release, but due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it was delayed.

Credits :Taapsee Pannu InstagramImage Credit: Getty

