Here’s what Karan Johar says about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra

In 2019, reports were in that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. Now, producer Karan Johar has confirmed the same and opened up about his take on SRK joining Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious project.

After staying away from the limelight for a long time since Zero, it was reported in 2019 that has shot for a cameo in and starrer Brahmastra. While Shah Rukh didn’t open about the same, has recently shared his take on his cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious project. In 2019, photos of Shah Rukh’s vanity van on the sets of Brahmastra had surfaced on social media which left fans excited to see King Khan on the big screen.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Karan opened up a bit about Shah Rukh’s cameo in Brahmastra. Though the filmmaker-producer didn’t reveal any details about King Khan’s role but mentioned that his energy on the set was unparalleled. Karan mentioned that Alia, Ranbir and Ayan along with him are extremely indebted to SRK for coming aboard Brahmastra. Talking about the film, Karan promised that the news about Brahmastra part 1 will soon be out. Karan even mentioned that Ayan has been working on Part 2 and 3 simultaneously.

Karan said, “I don’t want to reveal his role but Ayan, Ranbir, Alia and I will be eternally grateful to him for coming on board with his vision and inputs. The energy Shah Rukh Khan brings with him when he walks on to a film set is unparalleled.” Meanwhile, Karan was recently conferred with Padma Shri Award and was ecstatic about it. Brahmastra part 1 stars Ranbir and Alia in the lead along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and . The film is expected to be released this year.

