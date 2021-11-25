Here’s what Kareena Kapoor Khan does to be able to eat a pumpkin pie for dinner; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva. We all see how fit she is and how well she has maintained her body despite being a mother of two. But what we do not see is the amount of hard work that goes behind losing that extra inches. It is not even a year after Jeh’s birth and Bebo is back to her original figure looking stunning and fit as ever. Well, Kareena keeps giving us a glimpse of her workout routine and today yet again she shared a video of her doing 108 Surya Namaskars. We bet that you would be left speechless after looking at the video and she is working so hard to be able to eat a Pumpkin pie for dinner.

