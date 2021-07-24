Here’s what Kareena Kapoor Khan gives son Taimur Ali Khan for breakfast

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed what she offered her elder son Taimur Ali Khan for his Saturday breakfast. “My Tim’s plate is always full”, she wrote, followed by a red heart emoji. She shared a picture on her Instagram story showing a plate full of assorted and diced fruits like banana, melon, and papaya. This is not the first time Bebo has shared Taimur’s healthy and colorful meals with her followers. Sometime early this month, she had shared a picture of a pasta dish, coupled with healthy veggies like cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, and beans. She accompanied the picture with the words, “Tim likes to keep it GREEN”.

Apparently, both , and Taimur, are keen on trying out and showcasing their culinary skills. The actress made an appearance on Star vs Food – a celebrity cooking show, where she shared how Saif and Taimur enjoy their time in the kitchen. She said that during the pandemic last year, they turned into home bakers. “They love being in the kitchen and I am kind of in charge of the music. They like to listen to Jazz music,” she said.

Apart from these little adventures with food, Kareena is busy with her new project, i.e. her book, where she shares the journey through both her pregnancies and her experiences with motherhood. The book, titled, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible will mark her debut as an author. “In many ways, this book is like my third child,” she wrote in an Instagram post. Approved by FOGSI, the book will serve as a guide and a manual for moms to be. It comes out on August 10, 2021.

