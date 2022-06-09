Here’s what Kareena Kapoor Khan needs from Malaika Arora; Find out

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are BFFs and there is no denying this fact. These two share a great bond together and their social media posts for each other are proof. Well, for the past couple of days these two divas have been making our heads turn with their fashion game as they are spotted stepping out of their house. But now both the ladies have grabbed our attention with their social media banter, where Bebo needs something from her friend.

In the picture that Malaika Arora shared on her Instagram stories, we can see several boxes of snacks kept nicely. We bet these snacks will get you tempted to have them as well. Sharing this picture Malaika wrote, ‘Chaknaaa’. Kareena took to her Instagram stories to share Malaika’s post and wrote, ‘Mallaaa I need this Chaknaa bruh’ with laughing emojis.

Check out Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s social media banter:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan grabbed all eyeballs as the trailer of her film Laal Singh Chaddha was released. This film will also feature Aamir Khan in the lead alongside Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is scheduled for release on 11 August 2022. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

Next, she will make her production debut in an as-yet-untitled thriller, in which she will also star. Touted to be a thriller film. It is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK and will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

