Here’s what made Kareena Kapoor think that Amitabh Bachchan is an evil person

Actor Amitabh Bachchan in his latest blog shared yet another funny incident of his life and it involves Bollywood queen Kareena Kapoor Khan. Who knew, that Bebo once thought Big B was an evil person. It so happened that Amitabh Bachchan and Randhir Kapoor were shooting for their film Pukar. Kareena, who was just 3 years old at the time, accompanied her had and visited the film set.

Unfortunately, she was around on the day when Amitabh Bachchan had to film an action sequence with Randhir. According to the megastar, the scene involved him beating up Kareena’s day and little Bebo who didn’t understand what was happening, ran towards her father to protect him. As Amitabh Bachchan narrates, Kareena Kapoor clung tightly to her father thinking Big B was an evil person.

Amitabh Bachchan articulated, “I was narrating to her (Kareena), one such moment when we were shooting for Pukar in Goa and how she looked with her cute summer hat with little pink flowers on them, and how troubled she had been when during an action sequence I was hitting her father. She, in her innocence, had run on to the set in the outdoors and clung to her father to protect him from this ‘evil’ man who was beating him up.”

Apparently, in order to protect her father, little Kareena soiled her feet in the sand. Upon watching her, Amitabh Bachchan immediately ordered some water for the tiny soul. In addition to this, the megastar also washed her feet while making her understand that the entire thing wasn’t real. Amitabh Bachchan believes that this gesture made little Bebo realise that Big B wasn’t evil after all.

He added, “In tears and most worried, she was relentless and very disturbed. She soiled her pretty little feet in the sand and in order to settle her down I had asked for some water and washed her tiny feet clean, to make her realise that this act was not for real but an enactment. I think after the feet washing, her opinion seemed to have changed about me. I wasn’t that ‘evil’ after all! She still remembers that moment."

