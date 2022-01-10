Here’s what OG ‘Vikram’ R Madhavan has to say about Hrithik Roshan’s first look from Vikram Vedha

Monday morning just turned so much better for all the Hrithik Roshan fans. The actor dropped his first look from the much-awaited movie Vikram Vedha and all his fans cannot stop jumping with joy. Well, for those who do not know, Vikram Vedha was earlier made in Tamil and it starred R Madhavan as Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi as Vedha. Right after the War actor dropped his first look, the OG Vikram could not stop himself from reacting to the first look of the actor as Vedha.

Taking to his Twitter handle R Madhavan shared the first look of Hrithik Roshan as Vedha and wrote, “Now that’s a “Vedha” I do want to see…. Wow bro .. this is EPIC. Damnnnnn.” Well, Madhavan and Hrithik share a fun camaraderie and we often see them complimenting each other’s work. Recently, even Hrithik had complimented Madhavan for his series Decoupled. Hrithik wrote, “I’m in awe at the beauty with which you slip into complex characters.”

Check it out:

Talking about the movie, which also features Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in a pivotal role, it is a remake of the 2017 Tamil-language hit 'Vikram Vedha', directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri and starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Pushkar and Gayatri are also helming the Hindi adaptation.

It is an action-thriller that tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The film is produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios.

