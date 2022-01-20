Here’s what Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu discuss the most when they meet

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most classy couples of Bollywood. Saif is also known as the Chote Nawab of Bollywood and Bebo his begum. Well, Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and her hubby Kunal Kemmu share a great bond with Saif and Kareena. We often see their pictures on social media chilling together and having a gala time together. They even celebrate festivals together. In fact, recently we saw all four of them bringing in the New Year in each other’s company. But, have you ever wondered that when these four are together what would their dinner conversation be all about?

Well, Soha Ali Khan in a recent interview was asked about this and we bet her reply would leave you all in splits. Soha is the daughter of legendary actor Sharmila Tagore and the late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She followed in the footsteps of her mother and brother, Saif Ali Khan, and pursued a career in films. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress left everyone laughing during the rapid-fire round. While answering the question about what is the commonly discussed topic whenever Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Soha get together, the actor jokingly replied ‘inheritance’.

Meanwhile, talking about Soha Ali Khan’s work front, she is currently basking in the success of her recently released show on Zee5 Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Apart from Soha, we can also see Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra, and Anya Singh. It's Soha's first acting role since Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in 2018.

