Here’s what Salman Khan is treating Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s crew with and it will make you drool

Salman Khan is currently shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in Mumbai. The handsome star recently treated his entire unit with a toothsome beverage and it surely will leave you drooling. Check it out.

Over the past few months, has been extremely busy with the shooting of his next film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While the shooting schedule is on track and soon the news of a wrap may come, often Salman is spotted in the city while filming with his crew. Known for being extremely caring for his film’s crew, often we have heard that food for the unit sometimes comes from Salman’s house and kitchen as he prefers home-cooked meals.

However, recently, the Dabangg actor treated Radhe crew with a toothsome and sweet beverage which he happened to like himself while he was in the city. The crew from Radhe shared a photo of the sweet beverage with Salman in the blurry background. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood tasted ‘lassi’ at a place in Mumbai and liked it. He happened to get it for the entire unit of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. One of the crew members shared the photo on social media.

In the photo, along with the box of Lassi, we can see Salman in the backdrop. Clad in a black tee and blue jeans, Salman could be seen posing on the sets of Radhe.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhe’s shoot is going as per schedule. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the film also stars , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The announcement of it was made back in November and after that, photos from the muhurat puja were shared on social media by Disha Patani. The film will be distributed by Yash Raj Films and is produced by Salman Khan films. Radhe will be releasing on Eid i.e May 22, 2020 and will take on ’s Laxmmi Bomb.

