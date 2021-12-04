Here’s what Sara Ali Khan has to say about her bond with Janhvi Kapoor & Ananya Panday

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday have been ruling Bollywood ever since the new generation stars made their on-screen debut. The three gorgeous divas are not just rising in their careers, but have already gained a massive fan following with their humble hearts. Sara, Janhvi, and Ananya are known to be very close to each other and are often spotted hanging out together in and around the city.

Today, during an interview with Aaj Tak, Sara Ali Khan opened up on her bond with Janhvi and Ananya and said, “We are very different from each other and we are comfortable in our own skin. We are not best friends and we all have different set of friends. But we connected in the past two years. As young ambitious girls who are starting their career, to lose two years to Covid, that brought us close, This thing even my mom won’t understand. Words like competition and contemporaries are used by others, they are not for me.”

The actress, who flew down to Delhi today morning, was spotted enjoying with her friend Janhvi at the India Gate. She even made a visit to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara with her mother Amrita Singh. Talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set to be seen in Atrangi Re. The film features south sensation Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. ‘Atrangi Re’ will have its digital release on December 24. Besides this, she also has an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.