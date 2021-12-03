Here’s what Sara Ali Khan has to say on her apology to paparazzo pushed by her security

Sara Ali Khan was recently in the limelight as she won the Internet with her humble heart. The actress was trending on social media as she had apologised to paparazzo on behalf of her bodyguard who pushed him during an event at the Mithibai College in Mumbai's Vile Parle. To note, Sara was at the launch event of her upcoming film Atrangi Re's song Chaka Chak at the Mumbai college.

Soon the clip of the actress, getting angry at her guard and saying "sorry" on behalf of him went viral. Sara asked the reporters there, "Nahi nahi, jisko giraya tha woh chale gaye. Unko sorry bolna please. Thank you,” Sara had said apologetically. Sara’s kind gesture received praises from fans. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Sara opened up about her apology and said, “I don't even see it as tehzeeb, I just see it as basic decency. If I see a paparazzo working hard, doing his job, got pushed by somebody, even if the security guy was also just doing their job, I should just say sorry to the photographer. Because it happened with someone who wasn't even my security. He was assigned by someone else and he's never worked with me, so, he doesn't know that I don't appreciate when someone is pushed. And it's okay na, one should apologize and say sorry when another person has fallen down.”

Watch here:

Talking about the work front, Sara will be seen in ‘Atrangi Re’ co-starring Akshay Kumar and south star Dhanush. The romantic drama, helmed by Aanand L Rai, will be witnessing digital release on 24 December.

