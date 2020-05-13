Here’s what Sara Ali Khan has to say when asked about working with ‘abba’ Saif Ali Khan in a film

Sara Ali Khan opens up on working with daddy Saif Ali Khan in a film; Here’s what she has to say

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and post her debut, Sara was seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. Now, it is only obvious for fans to expect Sara Ali Khan to share screen space with daddy and during a live chat with fans, when Sara was asked as to when will she share screen space with Saif, the actress said that she would get to share screen space ‘Hopefully soon’ with her abba.

“I think when the right project comes and when Abba is willing to work with me and a director is willing to cast us and we are excited to do something together then off course it will be an honour to work with my father,” shared Sara Ali Khan. Also, Sara was asked about daddy Saif Ali Khan’s performance in Jawaani Jaaneman, which was Saif’s last release before the lockdown, and talking about it, the actress said that she saw the film and she thought that her father was very very cool and very very funny and superb. “Alaya, I think she was so good in the film. So natural and easy. I think they shared a lovely chemistry. I messaged him also saying I loved it,” shared Sara.

Amidst the lockdown, Sara Ali Khan has been working out at home and cooking to keep herself busy, and prior to the lockdown, Sara was shooting in Varanasi for Ananad L.Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photo with and Dhanush for her next film:

