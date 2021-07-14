Here’s what Suniel Shetty has to say about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s relationship rumours

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty & cricketer KL Rahul’s relationship has come under major media scrutiny ever since reports of Athiya accompanying Rahul for a test series in England have come forward. Here’s what Athiya’s father Sunil Shetty had to say about it.

Actor Athiya Shetty & cricket powerhouse KL Rahul’s relationship has created a massive buzz amongst their fans. Rumour mills has it that the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor has accompanied Rahul for a cricket series in England. Moreover, their social media engagement in the recent past have hinted that things might have begun to become serious between the two. However, both Rahul and Athiya have refrained from confirming their relationship openly. Even father Sunil Shetty seems to help the lovebirds to keep details of their bond away from the limelight.

When the veteran actor was asked to confirm if Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are together in England, Suniel Shetty told ETimes, that they are ‘just media reports’. Moreover, he doesn’t want to comment on any of them. Previously, the ace batsman reportedly listed Athiya as his partner and communicated the same to BCCI before heading to the World Test Championship Final in England.

“The couple left India together for England for the World Test Championship last month. Before leaving, the logistics department had asked all players for names of people travelling with each of them. The players were supposed to give the names of whether they would be travelling with wives or partners, for which KL Rahul listed Athiya Shetty as his partner. She travelled in the same bubble and stayed in Southampton with the team”, confirmed a source known to Hindustan Times.

Talking about Suniel Shetty & KL Rahul’s bond, it appears that the duo share a great rapport with each other. Earlier, Suniel Shetty shared a video featuring his son Ahan and cricketer KL Rahul working out together on Instagram. “MY LOVE MY STRENGTH!! @ahan.shetty @rahulkl, ” he added in the caption of the post.

