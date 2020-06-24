Here’s what Sushant Singh Rajput said when a lady from his village asked late actor about his marriage plans

Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput revealed that he is ready to get married when a lady from his village in Bihar quizzed the late actor about his wedding plans. Read on!

Sushant Singh Rajput sent shockwaves across the nation when he died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and even though it’s been more than a week to his untimely demise, fans of the actor across the nation and world are still in deep shock. As an ode to the late actor, fans are sharing throwback photos and videos of the actor, and some fans have been so emotional post his demise that as a tribute to the Kai Po Che actor, they have been painting portraits of the actor.

Now we all know that Sushant Singh Rajput hailed from Patna, Bihar, and whenever he visited Patna, a horde of locals used to gather to meet the actor and interact with him and during one such visit of the actor to his hometown, he was asked about his plans to get married. It so happened that in the video which is going viral on social media, we can see Sushant being asked by a woman from the village about his plans to get married and to this, without mincing his words, Sushant replied by saying first they need to find him a girl and then he will think about getting married. Furthermore, when the lady asked again if he would be okay to marry a girl from the village, he replied by saying why not!

Post Sushant’s untimely demise, reports suggested that he was all set to tie the knot in November 2020 to rumoured girlfriend Rhea Kapoor so much so that the two were scouting for a flat together so that they could shift together post marriage. Post Sushant’s demise, it was Rhea's property dealer who had confirmed that the two actors were getting married and were in search of a house. On the work front, while Sushant was last seen in Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore, his next film was to be with filmmaker Rumy Jafri and they were supposed to start shooting soon after the lockdown got lifted. Also, Sushant was next to be seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi

