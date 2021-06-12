Here’s what Virat Kohli’s sister Bhawna called his and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma became proud parents to their baby daughter in January. The couple has not put out a picture of Vamika yet.

Virat Kohli and ’s fans have constantly been seeking a picture of their daughter Vamika as the couple has put out an official picture yet from their end. However, Anushka was recently snapped carrying Vamika in her arms at the Mumbai airport when she was leaving with Virat for the WTC final. Shutterbugs at the airport managed to capture a little glimpse of the baby but not a clearer picture yet. Anushka was stepping out of the bus holding Vamika in her hand and she had also covered her face with a cloth knowing that paparazzi will be waiting to click the picture but only a little glimpse could be captured.

Recently, Virat Kohli’s elder sister Bhawna conduct an Instagram live session of ‘Ask me anything’. One of the curious fans of Virat and Anushka asked “Have you met Vamika, whom she looks like more Anushka or Virat,”. Bhawna replied to this and said, “Yes we have and she’s an angel,” and added a lovestruck emoji. Virat and Anushka are currently in England with Vamika for the World Test Championship against New Zealand. The couple got blessed with the baby girl in the month of January 2021 and announced the arrival through social media.

Check out Bhawna's post:

Virat has also conducted an Instagram session some time back to interact with his fans. One of the fans asked him to reveal the picture of Vamika as everybody has been waiting with bated breath. To which, Virat replied, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

Credits :Instagram

