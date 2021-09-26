HERE’s when Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ & Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ will release

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar have previously shared screen space in the highly successful venture Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The film was appreciated for its content and so was the leading pair for their impeccable chemistry. Akshay and Bhumi have finished filming for their upcoming venture together titled ‘Raksha Bandhan’. The film is directed by ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ fame filmmaker Aanand L. Rai. Aanand has already shot for ‘Atrangi Re’ starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush. The venture does not have a release date yet. Meanwhile, Raksha Bandhan which will hit the cinema screens on 11 August 2022 has been written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dillon.

Ayushmann Khurrana will be sharing screen space with Vaani Kapoor for the first time in his upcoming release ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. The venture is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and will hit the cinema screens on 10 December 2021. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. Maharashtra government has decided to reopen cinemas in the state from 22 October 2021. Due to which several film producers have announced release dates of their upcoming projects. Rohit Shetty’s directorial ‘Sooryanvanshi’ will be one of the early ones to hit the cinema screens on Diwali.

led ‘83’, which has been waiting in the wings for a long time will finally release across the country on Christmas 2021. ’s ‘Jersey’, which is another tale about cricket will release on 31 December 2021. ’s much-awaited venture ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will hit the cinemas on Valentine’s Day 2022.

