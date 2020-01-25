Here’s when Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Siddhant Chaturvedi’s film by Shakun Batra will go on floors

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak opposite Vikrant Massey

, post her wedding to , has been busy shooting for back to back projects. While soon after her marriage, Deepika hopped onto the sets of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, later, she jetted off to England to shoot for Kabir Khan’s ‘83. Now as we speak, Chhapaak has hit the screens, and while there is still time for ‘83 to hit the silver screens, reports suggest that soon, this Padmaavat actress will start shooting for her next outing, which happens to be Shakun Batra’s directorial film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi aka Gully Boy’s M C Sher.

Now, during a recent interview, Deepika Padukone got talking about working with Shakun in his next film as she stated that she is a big fan of his body of work. “He is beautiful when it comes to dealing with interpersonal relationships,” shared Deepika. Moving on, Deepika revealed that the yet to be titled film is a story about two couples and creatively, she was in fact, looking forward to doing something in this space. Now as per a report, the yet to be titled film will go on floors in March and before the film rolls, the cast of the film will attend reading sessions and workshops to develop a comfort level with each other. In Shakun’s film, which is a take on relationships in the modern world, while Deepika and Siddhant will be seen romancing each other, the lead actor opposite Ananya is yet to be finalized.

When Deepika was quizzed Shakun’s film, she said that she doesn’t like to box the films that she does. “Shakun’s film is kind of in the cocktail and Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani space but also new in many ways. It belongs to a genre that we haven’t attempted in Indian cinema before,” shared Deepika. On the work front, in Chhapaak, Deepika essayed the role of an acid attack survivor, and the film was based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More