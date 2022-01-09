Here’s when Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 will start rolling; Rakesh Roshan calls it a ‘huge film’

Ever since Hrithik Roshan’s Koi Mil Gaya had been released, the actor found an all-new fan following for this sci-fi film directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. Then came a new superhero, Krrish in Bollywood who has been winning the hearts of several fans for a long time now. After enjoying two successful parts of Krrish the talks of Krrish 4 have been on for quite a long time now and fans have been eagerly waiting for the actor and his dad to announce something about it. Well, in a recent interview with Times Of India, Rakesh Roshan revealed when are they planning to roll this film and more.

When Rakesh Roshan was asked about Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4, he said, “I am waiting for the pandemic to get over. It should settle down this year. The film that we are planning is huge. I don’t want it to get stuck. As it is, the business of films has been badly affected. So, I don’t want to jump into it. I usually spend the weekends in Lonavala. The weather is beautiful there. There’s no pollution and it’s peaceful.” For the unversed, in June last year, Hrithik had officially announced Krrish 4 on the 15th anniversary of the film. Krrish was released on June 23, 2006.

Rakesh even spoke about the fact that Hrithik Roshan doesn’t do many films in a year. He revealed that the Vikram Vedha actor likes challenges and the opportunity to play inspiring characters does not come by easily, hence he does not do many films. The filmmaker further said that Hrithik works in films where he wants to justify the character and to get that kind of character and subject is not frequent.

ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha: Brace yourself to see Hrithik Roshan's FIRST LOOK as ‘Vedha’ on actor's birthday tomorrow