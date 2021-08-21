HERE’s when Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon will start filming for Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ remake

According to a report in ETimes, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will start the shooting of the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. Kartik and Kriti have previously starred together in ‘Luka Chuppi’ which was a success at the box office. Reportedly Kriti and Kartik will begin filming for the project in November 2021.

Rohit Dhawan who is known for directing two successful films by the name of ‘Desi Boyz’ and ‘Dishoom’ will get back to the director’s chair for the remake of the Telugu blockbuster. Reportedly, Kartik had been finalised since some time and Kirti had been working out her dates for the film. The film was being planned for a June start but that did not happen. Now, Kirti has confirmed her availability for the movie and it will go on floors in November.

Kartik Aaryan has been currently shooting for his thriller ‘Freddy’. The venture is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Kriti meanwhile has recently begun another schedule for Prabhas led Adipurush in Mumbai. The Hindi remake will be produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, and S Radha Krishna, who produced the Telugu original. Aman spoke to ETimes about the development of the film and said, “It’s currently work in progress and we shall make a formal announcement soon."

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was directed by celebrated Telugu director Trivikram Srinivas. The film ended up being a blockbuster at the box office and Allu Arjun’s performance was appreciated by the audiences. Kartik has multiple films lined up including ‘Captain India’. The makers have revealed the first look of Kartik in the film where he is playing an Air Force officer. The venture is directed by Hansal Mehta.

