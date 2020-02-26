Here’s when Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s trailer will be released; FIND OUT

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati in key roles.

After winning hearts as Chulbuk Pandey in Dabangg 3, is currently shooting for Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and as per latest reports, the trailer of the film will drop on Holi. That’s right! As per latest reports, Salman wants to drop the much awaited trailer of Radhe on Holi, as he wants to cash in on the festive week.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe has been extensively shot in Mumbai, and Goa and the film is currently shooting its last leg. If everything goes as per plan, then reports suggest that after Salman Khan gives his feedback to the promotional material, the teaser will be dropped online on March 9. Also, if buzz is to be believed, the trailer of Radhe will give a glimpse of Salman’s look as an undercover cop. A few months back, when Salman Khan had shared a teaser from the sets of Radhe on social media, he had his back to the camera while he was seen entering the sets of the film.

Besides Salman Khan and , the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati in key roles. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will hit the screens on Eid 2020. Also, post Radhe, Salman Khan will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and in the film, Salman will be seen romancing Pooja Hedge and the film will hit the screens on Eid 2021.

