Here’s who Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jeh likes to have breakfast with; PIC

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jehangir Ali Khan was born, fans have been waiting for the actress to reveal his face to the world. Well, that might take some time more, but in the meantime, Kareena keeps sharing glimpses of her tiny tot without revealing his face. Bebo took to her Instagram this morning to share a picture of Jeh’s cute legs.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of her breakfast plate and tiny Jeh lying right beside the plate. In the picture, we can see that Kareena is having avocado toasts with tomatoes on it while Jehangir Ali Khan’s feet are in the air. Another thing that grabbed all our attention was that Jeh tightly held a giraffe toy in his tiny hand. Kareena shared this picture and wrote, “breakfast with Sophie, the giraffe”.

Take a look:

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in the headlines after she launched her pregnancy bible. Bebo has barred her heart out in this book and revealed every intricate detail about both her pregnancies.

In one of the chapters, she spoke about the interiors of Jeh’s nursery and how Taimur Ali Khan helped her pick a wallpaper for that room. Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed that the nursery has green and off-white floors with dark wood flooring and subtle pastel grey walls. There is a collage of personal family photos of Saif, Taimur and Kareena on the wall. There are two olive green velvet cosy wing chairs for Saif when he wishes to sit there and read while Jeh’s asleep and a footstall in the nursery where Kareena sits and feeds Jeh. The actress reveals handpicking everything. Taimur picked up a wallpaper that has cheetahs and panthers on it for his baby brother’s room. At the same time, his own room has tigers from the South African jungle with the moon shining.

