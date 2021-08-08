Here’s Who played cupid in Madhuri Dixit & hubby Shriram Nene’s love story; Actress recalls first meeting

may be grabbing all the eyeballs for her dancing and acting, but her husband Shriram Nene likes to stay away from the limelight. Despite their contrasting nature of work, the couple has been in a happy marriage since 1999, and it is still going strong. Many always wonder that how did a top Bollywood actress meet a doctor from the US and get married? Well, the answer is that there was someone who played cupid in their love story, and it was non-other than Madhuri’s brother.

According to reports in Times Of India, Madhuri Dixit had once recalled this incident and mentioned in an interview that her brother sneakily introduced her and Nene, and the rest is history. On a talk show hosted by Anupam Kher, Madhuri was a guest in one of the episodes. It was there that she narrated the account of her first meeting with Shriram Nene. She said that it all started in Los Angeles when her brother sneakily invited Nene’s family over to their home. She had a feeling that once everyone will leave her family will nudge her and ask her about one person in particular. She wasn’t new to situations like this, and she used to dodge the bullet prior to that particular day. However, when it came to Shriram Nene, she was genuinely impressed by him, and for the first time, she confessed that she liked him.

The one thing that attracted Madhuri Dixit towards Shriram Nene the most was the fact that he didn’t know who she was and got to know her first as a person and then as a movie star. Their meeting turned into friendship, and then the two decided to tie the knot. After marriage, Madhuri Dixit took a break from her glorious Bollywood career despite being at the peak of her career at that time and shifted to the US.

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene are one happy couple, and their story appears to be straight out of a fairytale.

