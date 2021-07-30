HERE’s why Aaliyah Kashyap wants to know if Khushi Kapoor is ‘single’; Check out the PICS

has garnered an immense following on social media even before her film debut. The younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor often shares pictures from personal and professional life on Instagram. On Thursday, she shared a picture from her latest photoshoot where the theme of the shoot was certainly the color pink. Everything in the image from the background, to the color of attire, and all the props are of pink color. Khushi wrote a caption to go along with it “Can you tell, pink is my favorite colour?” Several celebrities and some of Khushi’s friends took to Instagram to comment on the picture.

In the first picture, Khushi is sitting on the pink floor wearing her princess attire looking at a computer screen. In the next image, she is wearing pyjamas under her dress and posing casually for the camera. One of Khushi’s best friends, Aaliyah Kashyap commented on the picture and wrote, “hey u single?” to which Khushi replied, “only for u”. Shanaya Kapoor’s mother Maheep Kapoor also commented on the picture and wrote, “Yup I can tell”. Khushi replied to her by writing, “hehehe”. Karan Boolani also commented on the picture and wrote, “Free WiFi?”, to which Khushi replied by writing, “no connection”.

Take a look at the post:

In a previous interview with ETimes, Khushi Kapoor’s father and producer Boney Kapoor spoke about her film debut. He said, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. Anil (brother Anil Kapoor) was still an established actor, so it didn’t affect him much, but I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay (Sanjay Kapoor) when he made his entry into films.”

