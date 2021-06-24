Here’s why Alia Bhatt jokingly complains about her fitness trainer; Watch the workout VIDEO

Alia Bhatt’s latest workout video is a total mid-week motivation. Check out the complaint she has with her fitness instructor.

makes sure to be as fit as it gets. She often shares some workout videos on her Instagram account and recently shared a picture of performing yoga on world yoga day. She is known to be a fitness enthusiast which is visible from the latest video she shared on her Instagram story. Alia’s fitness trainer had posted a video on his social media where the actress is doing many sets of barbell hip thrusts in the gym. His caption with regards to Alia read, “Always be the hardest worker in the room (honestly I don’t think I need to tell you that - you do it anyway)!

Alia decided to reshare the video on her Instagram story but with a twist. ‘Raazi’ actress had a hilarious response to the workout video. She wrote in the caption, “You skipped the part where you lied to me about the weight on me”. Alia indulges herself with many forms of exercises including pilates, hardcore workout, and yoga amongst others. On the work front, Alia is awaiting the release of one of the biggest films mounted on her name called ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The film is directed by prolific Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia plays the titular character.

Take a look at the post:

According to the reports, Alia Bhatt and may fly to Budapest post-August to finish the final schedule filming of Brahmastra. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji which began its principal photography in 2019. Alia is also playing a crucial part in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ co-starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

