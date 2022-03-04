Here’s why Ananya Panday wants to hold on to Shanaya Kapoor & Suhana Khan’s friendship for life

Ananya Panday, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Gehraiyaan is undoubtedly one of the next big stars of Bollywood. She has a couple of exciting projects lined up for her fans and we bet everyone wants to see her more often on the silver screen. Besides, professional life, her personal life too is quite exciting. Her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. These three are often spotted together chilling and spending time with each other. In fact, they are also amongst the first ones to comment on each other’s posts on social media.

Talking to Elle, Ananya Panday opened up about her relationship with Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday. We bet almost everyone is curious to know about their bond and what these girls would be chatting about when they meet. Well, having a lot in common, from growing up with famous parents to being in a household where dinner table conversations revolved around films they have a lot to talk about. Ananya admits being lucky to have Shanaya and Suhana in her life who understand what it’s like to be under constant scrutiny.

Opening further about their bond, Ananya Panday revealed that it can get a little scary when one has to deal with constant comments about weight, looks and style from a very young age. She feels it's great to have someone who understands this feeling and is there to support you no matter what. The Gehraiyaan star says that she can call either Shanaya or Suhana at any time of the day or night and she is confident that they’ll understand her without any judgement. And that’s a relationship that Ananya wishes to hold on to for the rest of her life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Aadarsh Gourav. Talking about Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar only yesterday released the official poster of her debut film Bedhadak and Suhana Khan is reportedly all set to make her OTT debut with Zoya Akhtar’s movie The Archies along with Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

