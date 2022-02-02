Here’s why Arjun Kapoor cannot wait to be back on the sets of Kuttey

Arjun Kapoor is often grabbing the headlines for his personal life. The actor who is in a relationship with Malaika Arora recently shut the rumour mills who spoke about their breakup. But talking about his Professional life, the 2 States actor will soon be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaaj’s directorial debut Kuttey. As much as the title of the film is catchy, we bet the film is also going to attract audiences and the star cast has already done that a bit. Well, in a recent interview with Mid-Day, Arjun Kapoor has opened up about being on the sets of Kuttey.

Arjun Kapoor who will be seen with Radhika Madan in the movie said, “Kuttey is an incredibly special film in my body of work. It is a special feeling when you can’t wait to be back on the sets of a project, and Kuttey is that film for me. I couldn’t wait to surround myself with the ocean of talent that this film boasts of.” The actor is of the firm belief that sharing screen space with the talented cast has helped him hone his craft.

Adding further, Arjun Kapoor said that every time he is on the sets of Kuttey he feels like it is his day one in the industry as he sees the outstanding performers pushing each other just by being on the set. Well, Arjun also revealed that he would wrap up Kuttey in the coming 2 weeks and then he will shift his focus to a bunch of films that include Ek Villain Returns, The Lady Killer, and Jagan Shakti’s yet-untitled directorial venture.

