Here’s why Dwayne Bravo wishes to get into Bollywood & work with Shah Rukh Khan & Ranveer Singh

Bollywood and cricket are two such fields that have always gone hand in hand. Be it cricketers falling for our pretty BTown actresses or filmmakers making biopics on our cricketers, on every step these two fields come together. Well, imagine if cricketers star in a Bollywood movie with your favourite actors? Wouldn’t it be exciting? If reports are to be believed then West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is now super interested to commence his Bollywood venture and recently in an interview with Hindustan Times he has opened up about the same.

Talking to the entertainment portal, Dwayne Bravo revealed that his next goal is to get into Bollywood. In the interview, he said “If the opportunity comes, then why not? I will never say no to an acting job. I enjoy doing different things. It is a challenge for me. When it comes to the entertainment side of things, I really look forward to it as it is what I enjoy,” Bravo then added, “Also, I know, it has an impact on other people’s lives, that’s why I am always up for it”.

Revealing the actual reason why Dwayne wants to get into Bollywood, he said, “I want to bridge the gap between my country. There are so many artistes in my country (Trinidad). They will love the opportunity to come and work here. I see myself as a vessel to try and bridge the gap between two countries that have a similar culture.”

Dwayne Bravo further said that his all-time favourite is Shah Rukh Khan and he definitely wants to work with him one day. The next name that he took was of Ranveer Singh. Talking about him Dwayne said, “I am a big fan of his. I remember, a few years back, he was supposed to perform at IPL, and he was doing rehearsals for it. When he saw me, he stopped his rehearsals just to come and say hi to me, and even did the Champion dance,” the cricketer added.

