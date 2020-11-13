  1. Home
Here’s why Imtiaz Ali was keen to cast ‘fantastic actor’ Asif Basra in his film Jab We Met

Imtiaz Ali opens up about working with Asif Basra in his film Jab We Met. Here’s what the filmmaker has to say.
The sudden demise of actor Asif Basra has left Bollywood celebrities heartbroken. In a shocking turn of events, the actor was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Dharamshala. According to media reports, the Kai Po Che star died by giving up his life. His unfortunate demise has sent down a wave of grief and shock across the nation. Host of Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anushka Sharma among others have paid their heartfelt tribute to the late actor on social media. And now, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has opened up about working with Asif in his film Jab We Met.

In an interview with IANS, the filmmaker said that Asif was one of the finest actors and his death is indeed a loss. He said, “For me, Asif is a special part of a special film. He was a fantastic actor. The news of his demise is very shocking and disturbing. He was a fine actor and very easy to work with. It (his death) is indeed a loss.” While recalling the shooting days, Imtiaz asserted that he had known the late actor through theatre in Mumbai. The Rockstar director was quoted as saying, “I remember while making Jab We Met, I wanted an intelligent actor who could convey what I was trying to say and present. I wanted to show two qualities, lechery and humour at the same time through that role. I wanted him to be threatening and funny at the same time. So, for the role, I wanted a special actor who had the mind and the skill to perform.”

“I have known Asif through theatre in Mumbai. It is what had led me to him many years ago. We didn't work together after Jab We Met. I couldn't get around to work with him but I have seen his other films. He was an engaging actor. I will miss him in the movies,” he added.

On a related note, Asif Basra played a station vendor in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s starrer. Though it was a small role, he made it noteworthy with his outstanding performance.

Read Also: Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan mourn Asif Basra's demise: Sincere condolences to the family

