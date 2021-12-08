Here’s why Katrina Kaif never made her relationship official with soon to be hubby Vicky Kaushal

Although Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never made their relationship official, the lovebirds are now all set to begin a whole new chapter of their lives together. Reportedly, the duo will tie the knot in a lavish ceremony on December 9. But are you wondering why the celebrity couple maintained a low-key relation away from the limelight until the very last minute? Well, we have stumbled upon an old interview of Katrina Kaif, wherein she clearly answered this question for her fans.

In an old interview with DNA, the Bang Bang star gave a smart answer to this question saying that a person is single until they get married. Going by the calculation, Katrina Kaif claimed her relationship status to be ‘single’. During the same interaction, the star also added how her marriage will happen only with God's will. At the time, she left her marriage cards on destiny. She said, “Wasn’t it me who said that I am single till I marry? So we must always stand by our statements and since technically my status is 'unmarried', I guess I am still single.”

Katrina continued, “Whenever God wills it. I think you have to leave these things, your destiny and what is meant for you in the hands of God. Keep your faith and your trust in God." On Wednesday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal organised a grand Mehendi ceremony for their guests. Yesterday, we spotted many well-known faces including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sunny Kaushal’s girlfriend Sharwari Wagh, Radhika Madan reaching Jaipur to attend Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif’s wedding.

Today, a slew of acclaimed musicians including Astha Gill, Harrdy Sandhu, DJ Chetas, and many more reached the venue. It appears that the pre-wedding celebrations have commenced with great zeal and enthusiasm. Speaking of Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s Sangeet, a media report suggested how the Uri actor’s mother Veena herself organised Punjabi style Sangeet for her hone wali bahu Katrina Kaif. Seemingly, Veena Kaushal wanted Kaif to get a taste of traditional Punjabi culture. Now, fans are desperately waiting for the couple to reveal their wedding pictures soon.

