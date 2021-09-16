Here’s why an offended Arjun Kapoor asked Jacqueline Fernandez to leave his van; VIDEO inside

Arjun Kapoor has been winning hearts with his new chat show Bak Bak With Baba. This time his guest was non-other than his Bhoot Police co-star Jacqueline Fernandes. Arjun took to his Instagram handle to post the video of his chat show with the actress that looked like so much fun. But there came a moment when Arjun asked Jacqueline to leave his van. Yes! You heard that right. The Roy actress was asked to leave Arjun’s van when she answered one question.

Before you draw any conclusion regarding this let us tell you that it all happened in a friendly manner. Actually, Arjun asked Jacqueline to name a meal she turns to when she is happy and what she eats when she is sad. Jacqueline Fernandez replied that she eats only to get energy and does not understand emotional eating at all. When Arjun explained the concept of emotional eating to her and asked if food meant anything to her in that way, she said no. It was after hearing this answer that Arjun said, “Please leave my van,”. Pretending that he was offended, Arjun said, “It was fun while it lasted but toodles.”

Later Jacqueline added that she loves to ‘celebrate’ with food. On being asked if she ever sought solace in eating when she was low, she said, “There was a phase in my 20s when I did turn to food and that was late at night. I lived alone so it was like cake, ice cream, anything crispy. I actually did have a terrible relationship with food and then I went starving for a week which is really bad for you. So, now it’s about knowing that I don’t need to turn to it, tomorrow is another day and we will get through it.”

